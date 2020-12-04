LaGrange ambush shooting victim passes away, murder warrant issued

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is dead after being shot in an alleged ambush over the weekend.
26-year-old Derek Davis and a second man were in the area of McGregor St. on Nov. 29 when three men allegedly came out of the woods and began firing. Davis was critically injured and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away Friday. The second victim was not injured.
LaGrange police are now issuing an arrest warrant for Nikita Orlando “Tim” Shells on a charge of felony murder, six counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say this murder investigation is ongoing and may result in more arrests.
Anyone with information on Davis’ murder or the whereabouts of Shells is asked to contact investigators at 706-883-2603.
