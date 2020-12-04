MILITARY MATTERS: Army mom sending holiday care packages to soldiers overseas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wife of a veteran and mom of an active duty soldier is doing her part behind the scenes in Columbus to help those who are deployed over the holidays.
Sabrina Lyles is not packing for a trip or collecting food for a pandemic. She’s giving all of it away instead.
Her youngest son, a soldier honored with the Army Achievement Medal, is currently deployed to South Korea. She can’t be with 21-year-old Specialist Darius Morgan over the holidays, so she put together dozens of care packages and sent them to his unit a month ago.
“He said momma, everybody was so happy and he said this really meant a lot to us. So, I told him I was getting some packs to send them for Christmas, not just his but sending to another unit as well,” Lyles said.
This USO volunteer is tripling her efforts, planning to mail out 200 care packages later this week to soldiers serving overseas. News Leader 9 went to Lyles’ house to watch her pack some of the bags. She knows the need for those away from their family, especially with her husband being a veteran that fought in the Vietnam War.
“It really brings joy to my heart because I grew up less fortunate. And now I’m able to help others and give back, with the help of others,” Lyles said.
She’s filling the packages up with donated Ramen noodles, protein bars, Pop Tarts, other food, plus travel and fly kits that include hand wipes and masks.
“Every bag has a flag in it, thanking each soldier for their service. This really, really puts a smile on their face,” Lyles said.
Military is in her family, as Lyles’ oldest son served in the army and was honorably discharged due to injury.
Lyles added, “I’m a member of the Fort Benning spouses club. We do a lot for the young soldiers and their families. I’m also a volunteer at the USO of Atlanta, Georgia.”
The USO also provides food for soldiers as they come in and out of the airport.
