North Ala. man arrested in Auburn for breaking and entering, theft

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A north Alabama man is behind bars in Lee County after being arrested for breaking and entering in Auburn.
19-year-old Koby Tinker was arrested by Auburn police on felony warrants charging him with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and three counts of theft of property.
The arrest comes after an investigation that began on Oct. 31 when police received multiple auto burglary reports along the 500 block of Webster Rd.
Tinker was ultimately named a suspect and subsequently arrested on Dec. 3.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $13,500 bond.
The case remains under investigation and police say additional charges are possible.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.