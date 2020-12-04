Phoebe sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System’s top official said the hospital system is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations — a surge seen across most of the country and something the South Georgia hospital system was expecting.
“As we watched new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surge to record levels in most of the country in recent weeks, we knew increases would eventually show up here,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “This week, they have.”
Scott said in November, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital averaged about two COVID-19 hospital admissions a day.
“Over the last week, that number has more than doubled to about five admissions per day,” Steiner said. “Systemwide, we went from 24 hospitalized patients last Friday, to 45 (on Friday).”
Said the CEO: “That is deeply concerning and a sign that we must not be reckless during the holiday season.”
On Friday, the hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 44
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 1
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,439
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 168
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 44
“That is an important milestone in our COVID-19 fight, but it is not an immediate fix,” Steiner said of the vaccine. “Vaccines will be administered in a phased approach over many months, so we must continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, and watch our distance to minimize the spread of the virus.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.