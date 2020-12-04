Several children to receive Christmas gifts from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - About a thousand children in the Chattahoochee Valley will receive toys , clothes, and have a brighter Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army and the United Way.
It’s all part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Project.
Volunteers with the United way began sorting through donated gifts Friday that will be given to local children just in time for Christmas. The Salvation Army said the need is even greater this year in the face of the pandemic.
The organization said thanks to the generosity of so many in the area, children will have presents to open this year.
Donations to the United Way help support organizations like the Salvation Army. Children who are recipients of Angel Tree gifts are from families who have applied for Christmas assistance through the social services program of the organization. The gifts will be distributed Dec. 16
