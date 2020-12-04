Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia hosting two community webinars

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia is hosting two webinars to allow patients to learn about resources that are available to them.
The Living Well with Sickle Cell webinar will be facilitated Dr. James R. Eckman, emeritus professor of the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School and Medicine, and Dr. Otis S. Powell, a board-certified practicing family medicine physician.
The webinars take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 18
Attendees can join by phone at 1-415-655-0022 using access code 716401770, or online using the same access code.
