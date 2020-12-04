UGA football game versus Vanderbilt postponed

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (33) takes a handoff from JT Daniels (18) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 45-16. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (Source: Sean Rayford)
By WTOC Staff | December 4, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 2:50 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia’s football game versus Vanderbilt scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 has been postponed.

According to a news release from UGA, the Vanderbilt team has fallen below minimum requirements for squad size and position availability under Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.

The game will be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. That is the same day as the SEC Championship game. If UGA was to qualify as the Eastern Division winner, the UGA-Vanderbilt game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would play in the conference title game.

The University of Florida is currently in first place in the SEC East.

