Wet Weather to End the Work Week

Saturday and Sunday will feature morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with some more clouds around for the latter half of the weekend. Expect more clouds than sun around for Monday too ahead of another cold front headed our way. This one will be a little stronger, though nowhere near as potent as the winter blast we’ve dealt with this week; temperatures will fall to near freezing again Tuesday through Thursday mornings with highs still cooler than average in the 50s through the middle of the week. Overall, the weather pattern looks dry with temperatures back to more seasonable levels (60s in the afternoons, upper 30s and low 40s in the mornings) by the end of NEXT week.