Wet Weather to End the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a bitterly cold and dry stretch of days, rain and slightly warmer temperatures return to the forecast as we close out the work week and approach the weekend. Expect a 60-80% coverage of showers at times today with the best coverage during the afternoon. We don’t expect any thunderstorms around and should pick up about ½ an inch of rain by the end of the day. Rain will taper off this evening, so shouldn’t have any issues weather-wise for your evening plans. Nevertheless, the rain will be a great excuse to squeeze in a Friday afternoon nap or get some online shopping done! Temperatures will top out in the 60s this afternoon, but turning a little cooler for the weekend as our next cold front moves in behind today’s rain.
Saturday and Sunday will feature morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with some more clouds around for the latter half of the weekend. Expect more clouds than sun around for Monday too ahead of another cold front headed our way. This one will be a little stronger, though nowhere near as potent as the winter blast we’ve dealt with this week; temperatures will fall to near freezing again Tuesday through Thursday mornings with highs still cooler than average in the 50s through the middle of the week. Overall, the weather pattern looks dry with temperatures back to more seasonable levels (60s in the afternoons, upper 30s and low 40s in the mornings) by the end of NEXT week.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.