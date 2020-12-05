UPDATE: 24-year-old ID’d after overnight shooting on Alton St., making 2020 one of the deadliest years in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus has left one man dead and matched 2020 to the record number of homicides in a single year in the Fountain City.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 24-year-old Raquan Jackson was killed after suffering at least one gunshot wound, but possibly more, in the 4000 block of Alton St. Bryan pronounced the man dead at 4:55 a.m.
There is no word from police at this time on any potential suspects.
Bryan says this marks the 44th homicide in Columbus in 2020.
2017 is currently the deadliest year on record in Columbus, in relation to the number of homicides, with a total of 44 homicides. This homicide would officially tie 2017 for the number of homicides in a single year.
