Carver beats Baldwin 8-0, advances to GHSA quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Carver Tigers beat the Baldwin Braves 8-0 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, sending them to the GHSA quarterfinals. Carver will travel to Jefferson next weekend.
Quarterback D.J. Riles scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter when he kept it himself near the goal line. The Tigers then converted on a two-point conversion that would turn out to be the final scoring play of the day. Baldwin had two drives stall at the goal line late in the game.
Sports Leader 9 will be in Jefferson next weekend for the Tiger’s elite eight contest.
