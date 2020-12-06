Christmastime comes to Auburn with annual parade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With several Christmas parades in the Chattahoochee Valley being canceled this year because of COVID-19, the Loveliest Village on the Plains still had theirs, albeit slightly different.
The coordinator of Auburn’s Downtown Merchant Association says they were urging everyone to spread out over the entire parade route, wear masks and only stand near people in your household.
Officials say the parade could be seen by the city’s live camera of Toomer’s Corner.
“This year was important for us to keep the tradition alive and bring the holiday spirit back to downtown. We want to encourage anybody who comes out to the Christmas parade to please please spread out along the route. What you see at Toomer’s corner is going to be the same thing you see at Auburn Baptist Church,” said Jessica Kohn with the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.
The parade ran from the corner of S. College St. and Thach Ave. back to the same location.
