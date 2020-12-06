Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang campaigns in Columbus for Ossoff, Warnock

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made a stop in Columbus Sunday.
The entrepreneur spoke at the Columbus Civic Center about the importance of voting, especially in next month’s pair of U.S. Senate runoffs.
Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are facing off in those elections against Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. The results of those two runoffs could determine which party takes the majority of the Senate, so both parties are fighting hard.
“My message for people who came out here today is that your vote matters, and here in Georgia your votes on January 5th are of historic weight and so the country has its eyes on you, so please get out and vote. If you vote and make your voices heard, you can help push our country in a better direction,” said Yang.
Others who attended the event include former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and House Representative Carolyn Hugley, who also spoke at the event.
After Yang spoke, he went door-to-door through Columbus to make sure people come out to vote on Jan. 5.
