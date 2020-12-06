Manchester man shot, killed, dumped in hospital parking lot, elderly man charged with his murder

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - A Manchester man is dead and an elderly man is behind bars being charged with his murder.
Meriwether County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Warm Springs Medical Center on Nov. 28 at approximately 3:40 a.m. in reference to an injured man being dropped off in the hospital parking lot. There, they found a man, later identified as 53-year-old David Johnson, laying in the parking lot dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their assistance investigating the murder in which a crime scene had not been established.
Investigators began canvassing the area to located people who knew Johnson. Their investigation found that Johnson’s last known location to be Friendly Ave. in Manchester.
Deputies and Manchester police officers responded to the area of Friendly Ave. where they found physical evidence that a crime occurred there.
After speaking with neighbors and witnesses, 76-year-old Jimmie Lee Stevenson was established as a suspect. Investigators were able to establish probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Stevenson.
A vehicle matching the description of Stevenson’s was located on Hwy. 100 in Greenville, Ga. later on Nov. 28. Greenville officers stopped the vehicle and found Stevenson to be the only occupant and took him into custody.
He was taken to the Meriwether County Jail where he is being held without a bond on a murder charge.
“I appreciate the assistance and collaboration of all agencies in regard to this case investigation. It is commendable the expediency in which they were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident,” Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s murder is asked to contact the GBI Tip Line at 404-244-2600 or Meriwether County investigators at 706-672-6647.
