Showers Tonight; Dry & Cool Early Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the second week of December gets underway, we are yet again talking about another cold front moving through the Valley. This front won’t be terribly strong, however some showers (30-40% coverage) are likely tonight through about the midnight to 2AM hour. We quickly become partly cloudy into Monday with dry, cool, and breezy conditions, winds could gust 20-25MPH into tomorrow afternoon. Highs only in the middle 50s making for an average early January like day for the Valley. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings continue to feature low temps at or below freezing yet again, after last week, hopefully you know the drill, but remember those pets and plants! If you dislike the cold, the late week period has some middle and upper 60s to offer with lots of sunshine, so a half in half week for sure! Next chance of rain arrives Saturday into next Sunday. Have a great week!