City of Columbus announces Christmas, New Year’s closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holidays fast approaching, city services will be closing for a few days to observe the holiday.
The local Columbus Consolidated Government will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, & Friday, Jan. 1.
The following services will also be closed:
- 311 Citizens Service Center - Closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, & Friday, Jan. 1
- Columbus Civic Center - Closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, & Friday, Jan. 1
- Columbus Ice Rink - Closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, & Friday, Jan. 1
- Parks and Recreation - Closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, & Friday, Jan. 1
- Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Lake Oliver Marina open on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Animal Control - Closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, & Friday, Jan. 1
- METRA Bus Service - No bus services on Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1; Saturday bus schedule run on Thursday, Dec. 24
- Recorder’s Court - No hearings on Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1; court advisement sessions at 8:00 a.m. only on Thursday, Dec. 24
Garbage will not be collected on Friday, Dec. 25 or Friday, Jan. 1. On Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Friday waste collection route will be run. The normal Thursday waste collection route will be run on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Yard waste will not be collected from Monday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Jan. 1.
All emergency services will remain open throughout the closure.
