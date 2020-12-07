Columbus veteran wins a new heating and cooling unit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus, GA man will be able to stay warm this winter after over two years without a heating and cooling unit.
Tim Brumbeloe was nominated and selected for the second Energy Savers Cares Contest. The goal: to make sure a deserving family has a state-of-the-art heating and cooling unit during the cold winter months.
Nominated by his mother, Tim Brumbeloe was surprised at his home by WTVM News Leader 9 and Energy Savers General Manager Mike Gunter. Brumbeloe, who cares for his son who suffers from a chronic medical condition said he is grateful for the prize and hopes to pay it forward to others in need.
Brumbeloe is the second winner of the contest, you can see the first winner HERE.
Installation of the unit will be completed in the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.