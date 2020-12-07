East Alabama leaders, residents weigh in on mask mandate set to expire Friday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Health leaders in Alabama are urging officials to extend the mask mandate the state currently has in place.
This comes as hospitalizations across the Yellowhammer State are seeing record COVID-19 numbers.
People in East Alabama shared a variety of responses about their hopes for the future of the mask mandate.
“I think it’s better safe than sorry to prevent more spreading,” Auburn resident Valerie Weaver said.
The state’s mask mandate, in effect since July, once again is set to expire, this time on Friday, December 11 at 5 p.m.
“I think it’s not only safer to extend it, but it’s also necessary,” Andi Philyaw said.
Health leaders in Alabama want officials to extend the mandate into 2021. This comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state surpass 2,0000, which is several hundred more than the previous record of about 1,600 in August. This also comes as more and more Alabamians are losing their lives to the virus.
“The reality is the virus is not gone, and we’re still in a window where people can be infected and be sick, and the vaccine is not available yet,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said.
Still, some people in East Alabama said they’re growing weary of the mask requirement, hoping the governor lets it expire later this week.
“I’m tired of walking in stores and everyone’s yelling at me to put on a mask,” Allen Todd said.
Auburn resident Anna Mckelvey said mask wearing should be left to the decision of the individual.
“Some people are kind of tired of it,” she said. “So, if you go out in public, it’s your choice if you want to be exposed or not.”
Anders said he understands the frustrations of having to wear masks, but said leaders like Governor Kay Ivey have to make decisions that keep all Alabamians safe.
“I want to go back to normal,” he said. “I want to see our businesses and institutions to operate normally. Whether it’s going to a basketball game, going out to eat with your family, or shopping for Christmas, we all want normality. We just haven’t gotten to that point yet.”
News Leader 9 expects to hear from Ivey later this week.
