Family remembers victim of shooting on Alton St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest shooting in Columbus claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
With more than three weeks to go in 2020, Columbus has tied the record of the highest number of homicides in a single year at 44. But the numbers just tell part of the story.
24-year-old Raquan Jackson just moved to Columbus a few months ago, according to his father. His sister said he’s the youngest of 10 siblings.
“He loved to dance, he loved music, trying to rap, but he loved to dance,” Quamesha Jones said about her brother.
Raquan Jackson’s sister is mourning the loss of her baby brother who shot and killed early Saturday morning on Alton Street in Columbus.
“Oh it’s so hard, Quamesha Jones said. “It’s our baby brother. We’re trying to hang in here, we are, we’re trying to hang in here.”
Jackson’s large family is trying to figure out who killed the Lumpkin native and why.
“I mean, real good kid. He got along with everybody. He didn’t get in no trouble as far as messing with anybody or that. He was a good kid,” said Raquan Jones’ father, James Jones.
“He’s family oriented, he loves his family,” Raquan Jackson’s sister said.
Quamesha Jones said her brother leaves behind nine siblings, all with questions. Police said the only information they can release right now is that they are looking for three possible shooters. The homicide unit needs anyone with information to come forward to give Jackson’s family closure.
“These loved ones, they need some kind of closure that will help them. They’re grieving, their friends are grieving, their family members are grieving,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Raquan Jackson’s murder accounts for the 44th homicide this year in Columbus. Mayor Skip Henderson said it’s disgusting how much violence 2020 is seeing. As detectives work to find out who killed Raquan Jackson, Henderson said one thing for sure is the police are going to find out who’s responsible and put them in jail.
“I mean, we’re not going to let you put other people in danger,” Henderson said.
If you have any information or saw anything early Saturday morning, contact lead detective Zach Cole at 706-225-4295.
In addition to spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on crime prevention programs, Henderson is focusing on a few main areas that contribute to violent crime, including poverty, education, and health.
“We’ve got to continue to work on the poverty issues that exist in our community,” said Henderson. “We’ve got to continue to try to strengthen our educational system, and we have to hold people accountable when they do commit these crimes.”
