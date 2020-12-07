Freezing Temperatures Back in the Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings we expect another freeze, so make any cold weather preps before heading to bed the next couple of nights. The forecast looks dry and sunny for the rest of the week with highs still in the 50s tomorrow but rebounding into the 60s through the start of the weekend. A few more clouds will creep back in by Friday ahead of our next rain chance reserved for Saturday. For now, showers look to arrive late Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours, but we’ll fine-tune that timing in the coming days. The weekend rain precedes our next cold front moving through on Sunday, when temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s throughout the day and ushering in another chilly start to NEXT week.