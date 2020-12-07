Opelika man arrested, charged with rape, sodomy, sexual torture

By Olivia Gunn | December 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 9:42 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested last week and is charged with multiple sex crimes.

Deangelo Willis, 45, was arrested Dec. 1 and is charged with the following:

  • First-degree rape
  • Two counts of first-degree sodomy
  • Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse
  • Sexual torture

Willis was arrested at his residence after a search warrant was executed by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says evidence related to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old female was discovered.

Willis is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sherrif’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

