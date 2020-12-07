Quiet Weather This Week; Chilly AMs in the Short-Term

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will deal with some chilly mornings the next couple of days with temperatures at or below the freezing mark in many communities Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wind chills will be in the 20s early Tuesday morning with the winds still staying gusty. Sunshine will stick around for Tuesday through Thursday as afternoon highs will gradually warm up - low to mid 50s on Tuesday, back to the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday, and mid to upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. Clouds will increase on Friday out ahead of the next storm system, and that will bring some rain to the area for Saturday. It looks like most of the showers will be out of here by Sunday with some lingering clouds, but temperatures will cool down again heading into early next week with 50s for highs and 30s for lows.