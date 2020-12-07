Reach 4 Your Dreamz holds annual Columbus toy giveaway over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some families in need in the Chattahoochee Valley got the chance to help make their Christmas a little brighter by picking up a toy over the weekend.
Reach 4 Your Dreamz, Inc. held their 12th Annual Toy Giveaway and Christmas Event on Macon Rd. in Columbus Sunday.
Throughout the past dozen years, Reach 4 Your Dreamz has given out more than 20,000 meals and more than 20,000 toys for the holidays.
“The most rewarding [part] for me myself would be seeing the faces on all of the families. Bringing Christmas cheer to people that otherwise may not have the Christmas spirit, and so I’ve been spending time saying ‘Merry Christmas’ specifically myself just so I can see their faces and their reactions,” said Deonta Blount, Reach 4 Your Dreamz, Inc.
Volunteers had on masks and delivered bags of toys to families in their cars.
They also are having an online giveaway for a TV and bikes.
Reach 4Your Dreamz will hold another toy giveaway in Riverdale, Ga. later this month.
