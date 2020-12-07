South Alabama police officer arrested on trafficking charge in Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police officer has been arrested in Florida and charged with drug trafficking, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in that state.
Lt. Isaac Lopez, 36, of the Flomaton Police Department, was arrested Monday by the ESCO Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and Patrol Division.
The sheriff’s office said Lopez was trying to buy methamphetamine, allegedly to sell, and a sting operation was set up to catch him in the act. The operation involved both the Escambia County sheriff’s offices in Florida and Alabama, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (FL), the Flomaton Police Department, and the DEA.
In addition to the trafficking charge, the sheriff’s office said the officer faces a charge of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Lopez is being held on a $105,000 bond in the Escambia County Jail in Florida. A mug shot was unavailable.
