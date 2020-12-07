Today is the last to register to vote in Georgia’s Jan. Senate runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Even if you did not vote in November’s primary election, you can still vote in the January 5 runoffs for the U.S. Senate.
Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for contention in a pair of races after no candidate reached the required 50% of the vote to secure the seat in November.
Senator David Perdue received more votes in the general election than Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff while Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock won more votes than Senator Kelly Loeffler, who also faced a fellow Republican challenger, Rep. Doug Collins.
In less a month, Sens. Perdue and Loeffler will square off with Ossoff and Warnock once again in a pair of races that could determine which party holds a majority of power in the Senate. Should the Democrats win these elections, they will hold a majority of power in the Senate, House of Representatives and the White House.
The general election also saw a record number of voters nationally.
In order to vote in those elections, you must be registered to vote by the end of today. Click here to register to vote with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
