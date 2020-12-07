7-year-old Troup Co. boy killed after four-wheeler turns over onto him

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A tragic accident in Troup County over the weekend has claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy.
Troup County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of Wilson Rd. Saturday in reference to a child not breathing. Once on the scene, deputies were updated by dispatch that the child had been taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center by a private vehicle.
EMS personnel were able to make contact with the vehicle and begin performing life-saving measures, including CPR, on the boy, identified as Bradley Kennedy.
Kennedy was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.
Investigators determined that shortly before 10:30 a.m., Kennedy was riding a four-wheeler on the property when it overturned on him, pinning him underneath.
His great grandfather went outside to check on him when he found the boy pinned beneath the four-wheeler. He turned the four-wheeler right side up and put Kennedy in his truck to take him to the hospital.
“This case appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family of young Bradley,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
