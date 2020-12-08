Alabama COVID hospitalizations set new record of 2,097

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s hospitals continued a record breaking surge of new COVID-19 inpatients Tuesday with 2,097 now being treated at facilities statewide. That’s up by 18 from the day before.
The state now has a seven-day average of 1,902 hospitalizations per day. It’s a dangerous and unsustainable trend that hasn’t abated in more than a week, except for Saturday when it briefly dropped before skyrocketing again Sunday and Monday.
The rate stood at an all-time high Monday when it climbed by 163 patients in a 24-hour period to reach a 2,079 admissions. The record was short-lived when Tuesday’s data was confirmed.
More hospitalizations are expected in the coming days in connection to Thanksgiving holiday infections.
“What we see is after we have a holiday, about two weeks later, we start seeing a bump in cases. And two weeks after that, we start seeing a rise in hospitalizations related to those cases as patients become more ill,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee. “So we haven’t even begun to see a surge related to Thanksgiving yet.”
Nafziger believes the current rise could be attributed to Halloween, football games or other gathering in the last month or so.
The state saw a spike in cases in July that nearly crippled the healthcare system, but the latest surge has made the July high of 1,642 patients seem less significant in size. Currently, hospitals are shouldering the weight of nearly 500 more patients, dwarfing the load it carried mid-year.
In Montgomery, there are at least 146 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals. That includes 110 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 36 at Jackson Hospital, as of Monday.
In Birmingham, UAB’s record of 130 patients, set on Monday, fell Tuesday when it climbed to 140.
“Our staff is tired. The pandemic has taken a toll on us,” said Nafziger. “They are emotionally drained. They are physically tired, and we are all ready for this to be over with.”
In the Auburn/Opelika area, East Alabama Medical Center reported a slight decrease in inpatients from 52 to 49 on Tuesday. EAMC’s record is 62, set on July 22.
A total of 27,044 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,436 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, though about 1,500 of those were from laboratory backlogs on tests between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. Despite being delayed for reasons beyond ADPH’s control, the figures are being included in Tuesday’s case report.
For the week so far, the state has reported 9,076 cases and 42 deaths.
And Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation, climbing to almost 34 percent in the last two weeks.
Alabama’s seven-day average for new cases has climbed to 3,395 per day, with the state now firmly trending above the 3,000-mark on a daily basis.
The state has confirmed 276,665 total cases and a death toll of 3,942 people since the pandemic reached Alabama in mid-March.
Alabama has conducted 1,739,311 total tests, or around 34 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.
Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 120,183 people have been tested. Of those, 40,405 had the disease for an extremely high positive test rate of nearly 34 percent, one of the highest in the nation.
The state presumes 168,387 people, or about 63.7 percent of cases, have since recovered from COVID-19, but it only updates the data on a weekly basis.
ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
When it comes to daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 117 new cases Tuesday with a seven-day average of 90 cases per day.
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.