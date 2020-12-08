Another Cold Start Early Wednesday; Quiet, Calm Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see another cold start heading into Wednesday with lows in the 20s and 30s and widespread frost across the area to start the day. The winds won’t be as strong, so wind chill probably won’t be a main concern early during the day. We’ll warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s for the afternoon and evening, and see those temperatures climb even more for Thursday and Friday (mid to upper 60s) with a sunny sky on Thursday and increasing clouds on Friday. Our next rain chances will hold off until the weekend, likely late on Saturday and potentially into Sunday. There is considerable disagreement in our long-range computer models that we look at when it comes to how the end of the weekend and early next week will play out - there are some indications that rain will move out by Sunday and we will turn cooler and drier after that into early next week. Another possible solution is warmer and wetter weather carrying over into Sunday and early next week. We will continue to fine-tune things as we get closer and split the difference at the moment with our forecast.