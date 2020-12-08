Auburn names first female city manager

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has named its first female city manager.
Tuesday, the city council finalized Megan McGowen Crouch’s contract. Crouch will take over as city manager next year after current City Manager Jim Buston retires.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said Crouch worked for the city for 23 years and is well equipped for the job. She is currently the assistant city manager and said she hopes to make decisions that benefit Auburn now and years into the future.
“Auburn is a really great community already. I want to be a good steward of that. I also want to carry this community into the future. I want to make sure we continue to grow and prosper in a manner that is responsible, but healthy for our citizens,” said Crouch.
“Auburn’s future is bright because we have a great leader that’s going to be running our city each and every day. And I want to assure our citizens that our city is in good hands,” Anders said.
Anders said Crouch will begin her tenure as city manager at the beginning of Feb. 2021.
