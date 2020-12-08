Car crash in Chambers Co. leaves U.S. 431 southbound, Chambers Academy closed

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lafayette police and Chambers County deputies were on the scene of a vehicle accident Tuesday.
The accident happened near Chambers Academy on U.S. 431.
According to police, U.S. 431 was closed to traffic heading toward Opelika and Auburn.
The crash involved some explosive material. Chambers Academy made the decision to close the school Tuesday, Dec. 8, while the area was cleaned up.
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as story develops.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.