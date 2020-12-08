Chattahoochee Valley seeing spike in ATV accidents; motorsports experts offer safety tips

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An ATV or four-wheeler might be the perfect gift for an outdoor enthusiast, but without the proper safety usage, it could result in a trip to the hospital or possibly death.
The most important tip motorsports experts and law enforcement say can prevent that is by wearing a helmet.
“The lack of wearing headgear while on an ATV or four-wheeler can result in death,” Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said.
Safe Kids Columbus is an organization that analyzes unintentional deaths and top injury trends. They say traumatic ATV injuries have nearly doubled in the past four years in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“In 2018, it was 34, in 2019 it was 49, and so far in 2020 we are up to 58 and we have not even completed our year,” said Pam Fair of Safe Kids.
Experts at Extreme Powersports in Columbus say they think the rising amount of ATV accidents is due to inexperienced riders.
“Because of COVID, a lot of parents are discovering the outdoors. They want to do stuff that is outside. Now, you have new people who are riding that think oh because I can do it, my 13-year-old or 10-year-old can do it,” Rob Piller said.
According to Safe Kids, Georgia has the 11th highest ATV-related death count of all 50 states.
Piller says that is preventable as long as ATV motorists use common sense.
“You need to wear a helmet and you cannot ride on the roads,” Piller said. “And of course, use a machine that is the right age-appropriate.”
Helmets reduce nonfatal injuries by as much as 64 percent and the risk of death by 42 percent. You just have to make sure it’s rated for whatever kind of riding you are doing like off-roading.
There is no law against what you can do on your own property, but experts at Extreme Powersports suggest that if you are going out riding, go with another rider and use the buddy system.
