Chief proposing changes to the Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The chief of police in Columbus is proposing a change in the way his department is organized.
Chief Freddie Blackmon wants to create two assistant chief positions, instead of of just the one position, and rename majors to deputy chiefs.
He presented the idea to city council Tuesday morning, informing them there is no change in cost at this time. Blackmon explained why the change is important.
“So, that allows for us to be able to implement even more a 21st century style policing,” said Blackmon.
Blackmon is also requesting to add a public information officer to the department to allow for easier communication between the department and outside agencies.
City council will vote on this proposal at next Tuesday’s meeting.
