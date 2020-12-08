City of Opelika suspends cemetery rules through the holidays

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Mayor of Opelika and Public Works Director issued an order to suspend the rules at the cemeteries starting December 8 through January 3, 2021.
This will allow families and loved ones to place extra floral arrangements, wreaths and trinkets on graves.
Normally, the city rules require that there can only be one flower arrangement per grave lot, unless the monument provides its own flower receptacle.
Flower receptacles of any kind are prohibited. Flowerpots are normally allowed to remain on the lawn beside the gravesites.
The only exception to this rule is the flowers placed on gravesites from funerals which have occurred within the past week.
Rules will go back into effect and be enforced once again on Monday, January 4, 2021. Any wreaths or separate floral arrangements or extra trinkets left out at that time will be removed from the gravesites on January 4.
