GBI investigating vote claims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the secretary of state’s office as it investigates claims regarding the presidential election.
GBI officials met Tuesday with the secretary of state’s office. The GBI says its role will be to assist in investigating specific cases identified by the secretary of state’s office, conducting interviews, and investigations regarding allegations of fraud and any questionable election-related activity.
After three vote counts, the secretary of state officially certified Georgia’s election results for a second time Monday, giving Joe Biden the win by over 1,200 votes.
