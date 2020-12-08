Gifts delivered to children hospitalized at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 20-year tradition continues as a philanthropist in Columbus delivered gifts Tuesday to children in the hospital.
Wanda Amos along with Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders delivered gifts to children at the main entrance at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Nurses and staff members from the pediatric unit and the pediatric emergency department handed out the gifts.
“It’s all about giving back to the community,” Amos said. “Just like the Miracle Riders, we can all do our part in small ways to make a difference. Shelby and I always enjoy this opportunity to brighten the day of children in the hospital.”
The gifts were handed out to children at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.