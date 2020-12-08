GOP members knock on doors in Columbus to encourage voters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs are getting closer, which could determine the balance of power in Washington.
To prepare voters for the eventful day, members of the GOP went around knocking on doors Tuesday in the midtown area of Columbus, specifically neighborhoods around Auburn Avenue.
Savannah Viar, Georgia’s press secretary, said the GOP believes doing actions like this is how the party will keep Georgia red.
“What we are here to do is to talk to them and ensure that they know that we are making the effort here to speak for the senators and to make sure they understand the importance of the upcoming elections,” said Viar.
Early voting begins Dec. 14 and lasts through Dec. 31.
