Harris County boys basketball remains unbeaten

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Tigers continued their solid start to the young basketball season on Tuesday night, beating the Whitewater Wildcats 56-55 in overtime in a GHSA Region 2-5A contest played in Hamilton.
Four Tigers were in double figures, led by Marcus Dumas and Malachi Youman, who had 12 points each. Vernon Smith and K.D. Hutchinson each added 11, as the Tigers moved to 3-0, 2-0 in region play.
The Harris County girls basketball team also remained unbeaten with a 74-49 win over Whitewater.
In other area play, the host Columbus Blue Devils boys beat the Brookstone Cougars 52-35, while the Cougar girls beat the Blue Devils 39-26.
