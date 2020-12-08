$50K grant awarded to Opelika’s Youth Incarceration Prevention Program

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika received a $50,000 grant from the state to go toward its Youth Incarceration Prevention Program.
Officials said the program focuses on youth offenders and serves to address behavioral issues like substance abuse to prevent reincarceration.
Participants in the program receive help to graduate from high school or earn a GED, and also receive job training skills. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said he’s happy to see how successful the program has been and looks forward to seeing the impacts in the future.
