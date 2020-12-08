Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Auburn man on multiple charges including attempted murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators along with members of the United States Marshal Service arrested an Auburn man on multiple charges including three counts of attempted murder.
On Nov. 26, Lee Co. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lee Road 812 in Opelika in reference to multiple vehicles being shot into as well as a female that had been stabbed.
The female victim was stabbed in the back. She was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.
Investigators discovered at the scene that a male individual opened fire with an assault rifle, striking the residence along with multiple vehicles. Investigators determined that the male individual was shooting at three male victims who fled when the gunfire began.
20-year-old Nyesha Renee Brownlee of Tuskegee was arrested and charged on November 26 with one count of assault, second degree for the stabbing. She was transported to the Lee County Jail and has since made bond on $25,000.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 25-year-old Dequavius Travon Collins of Auburn was arrested for the shooting. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Collins is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $285,000 bond.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
