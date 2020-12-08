One More Freezing Night Before a Warming Trend Kicks-Off

By Friday, clouds will gradually return ahead of rain back in the forecast for the weekend. For now, Saturday looks to be the day most likely to see rain, though for now we’re only forecast a 30-50% coverage of showers (no thunderstorms expected). The cold front associated with this rain may take a while to clear the Chattahoochee Valley, hence extending a chance of rain through Monday morning, so a few lingering showers and stubborn clouds may persist through at least the latter half of the weekend. Once the cold front moves out, we expect another shot of below average temperatures to start off next week.