One More Freezing Night Before a Warming Trend Kicks-Off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another dose of freezing temperatures to greet us for Tuesday morning and expect more of the same for Wednesday before a trend toward warmer temperatures for the latter half of the week. We’ll eventually thaw out this afternoon with highs in the 50s but make your cold weather preps again before heading to bed tonight as temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Tomorrow morning, we won’t have to worry with wind chills being an issue, but a freeze certainly isn’t out of the question again. Sunny skies persisting through at least Thursday will help bump afternoon highs back into the 60s with upper 60s possible Friday and Saturday.
By Friday, clouds will gradually return ahead of rain back in the forecast for the weekend. For now, Saturday looks to be the day most likely to see rain, though for now we’re only forecast a 30-50% coverage of showers (no thunderstorms expected). The cold front associated with this rain may take a while to clear the Chattahoochee Valley, hence extending a chance of rain through Monday morning, so a few lingering showers and stubborn clouds may persist through at least the latter half of the weekend. Once the cold front moves out, we expect another shot of below average temperatures to start off next week.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.