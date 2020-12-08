Springer Opera House cancels live performances of next two shows due to spike in COVID-19 cases

“We have been tracking the COVID data every day since last spring,” explained Springer producing artistic director Paul Pierce. “Beginning August 1, transmission rates and daily cases in Muscogee County dropped dramatically, making us one of the safest regions in the country. But that changed drastically in the past three weeks as rates here have quadrupled. To protect our audiences, staff, and stage artists, we don’t think it would be responsible to have public assembly indoors again.”