Springer Opera House cancels live performances of next two shows due to spike in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House is cancelling the live performances of the next two shows due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Winter Wonderettes” will not open this Thursday as scheduled, however, the theater is offering a live stream option for audiences who purchased tickets.
Customers will be sent a link via email to access the performances. The streamed performances will be on December 18 and 19 at 8:00 p.m. There will also be a December 20 show that can be streamed at 2:00 p.m.
The Springer’s January production “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will also be cancelled.
“We have been tracking the COVID data every day since last spring,” explained Springer producing artistic director Paul Pierce. “Beginning August 1, transmission rates and daily cases in Muscogee County dropped dramatically, making us one of the safest regions in the country. But that changed drastically in the past three weeks as rates here have quadrupled. To protect our audiences, staff, and stage artists, we don’t think it would be responsible to have public assembly indoors again.”
Customers who have purchased tickets for “Winter Wonderettes” will be contacted by the Springer box office staff via email or by phone to coordinate their preferred streaming date or other options. Streaming options will go on sale to the general public online on December 9 at 9:00 a.m. for $32 per stream.
For any questions, please contact the Springer box office at 706-327-3688 or boxoffice@springeroperahouse.org
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.