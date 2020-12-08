Traffic delayed on Lee Rd. 430 in Smiths Station following single-vehicle accident

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were on the scene of a vehicle accident.
The accident occurred on Lee Road 430 near Horne Pest Control Co., Inc. The vehicle flipped and rolled through the front yard of a residence.
Drivers were urged to use a different route or proceed in the area with caution until the scene was cleared.
ALEA and the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
Injuries have not been confirmed. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more information.
