Auburn Police Division asks citizens to report suspicious activity, be aware of surroundings

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is asking citizens to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.
Auburn police received reports last week of a suspect unlawfully forcing entry into several vehicles at multiple locations within the city of Auburn.
According to police, video surveillance captured images of what appears to be a dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander occupied by multiple subjects believed to be involved in the vehicle burglaries.
An accurate description of events can help police prevent or interrupt crime.
The Auburn Police Division is asking that anyone who may have additional information to call 334-501-3140.
