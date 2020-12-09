Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus holds virtual spelling bee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a different kind of competition Wednesday for top spellers at a local school due to the pandemic.
Dozens of students participated in Blanchard Elementary School’s virtual spelling bee Wednesday.
The participants spelled the words live via Zoom. The winner was fifth-grader Olivia Rivera. The winning word was “irreversible.” Runner up was fifth-grader Edwad Boughner.
WTVM’s Jason Dennis was the word pronouncer.
Congrats to all the spellers.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.