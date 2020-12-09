Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus holds virtual spelling bee

By Olivia Gunn | December 9, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 6:44 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a different kind of competition Wednesday for top spellers at a local school due to the pandemic.

Dozens of students participated in Blanchard Elementary School’s virtual spelling bee Wednesday.

The participants spelled the words live via Zoom. The winner was fifth-grader Olivia Rivera. The winning word was “irreversible.” Runner up was fifth-grader Edwad Boughner.

WTVM’s Jason Dennis was the word pronouncer.

Congrats to all the spellers.

