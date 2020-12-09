Cavaliers get ready for state quarterfinals showdown

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Callaway Cavaliers have been here before. Lots of times, actually. The Cavaliers are making their 15th straight playoff appearance, and 5th consecutive appearance in the state quarterfinals. Now they’re ready for another big time challenge, as they get ready to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs.
Last week, they showed what they’re made of with a big time fourth quarter surge against fourth-Lovett. And that means a quarterfinal showdown against No. 3 Thomasville. Head coach Pete Wiggins knows -- that’s playoff football for you.
“When you get to eight teams left in the state, the pool gets narrowed, the talent’s really close, and so it’s going to be a tough matchup,” Wiggins said.
“It’s a very balanced matchup,” said senior quarterback Demetrius Coleman. “They have exactly what we have. It’s going to be a good game.”
Yes, Thomasville has four losses, but they’re all to ranked teams, including a one-point loss to No. 1 Fitzgerald. The Bulldogs have some weapons all right. It’s going to be a straight-up strength-versus-strength battle.
“You know, there’s no secrets to it,” Wiggins said. “You have to play physical, you have to play fast on defense, particularly against good playmakers and they’ve got a lot of them. You have to play consistent throughout four quarters and take advantage of mistakes that other teams give you, and I think that our football team’s done that very well this year.”
There’s also the experience factor. Having made five straight trips to the quarterfinals matters, and the chance to make it three trips in four years to the semifinals matters, too.
“We’ve been in this situation and the guys know what to expect,” said Wiggins. “We just have to go out and perform on the field.”
“We’ve got to keep hot,” Coleman said. “We can’t get complacent with each other. We’ve got to keep going at it like it’s our last game.”
For senior running back Charlie Dixon, getting to the semis again would be huge.
“It would mean a lot,” Dixon said. “It would mean the tradition never stops, just keeps going. We just keep going. We don’t, we get better and better each year.”
And Dixon likes their chances. “We’ve got this. Believe in ourselves.”
Callaway and Thomasville will tee it up Friday night at 7:30 pm ET at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.
