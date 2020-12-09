Columbus DA-elect fires eight top prosecutors ahead of taking office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A change is coming for the Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
DA-elect Mark Jones elected to fire many of the top assistant district attorneys.
Defense attorneys are worried cases will now be pushed back even further than they already are. However, Jones said there will be no delays and he will try cases if it comes down to it.
“I sent the letters letting go of some assistant district attorneys,” Jones said.
Eight assistant district attorneys now know as of January 1, they will no longer have jobs.
“Those who received letters yesterday have a cumulative of 225 years of experience,” said Julia Slater, the current DA.
Chief ADA Al Whitaker, and senior ADA’s including Don Kelly, George Lipscomb and Wesley Lambertus among others are all fired.
“Trying to make a positive change for the better, and I want warriors in court for the city who are fighting for justice for these families. I got contacted by a victim this morning. She said the case has been pending four long years. It’s tearing their family apart. We just can’t have that anymore, period,” Jones said.
“These are the primary people who try cases in the office,” Slater said. “A little confusing given the fact Mr. Jones wants to try a lot of cases, yet many of the people who got letters are the people who try cases.”
Defense attorneys said they’re worried this drastic change in staffing will delay their cases.
“I have clients who are charged with cases that I would anticipate even a seasoned DA taking six months to a year to get up to speed on, and they’ve already been in jail a year,” Anthony Johnson said.
Jones said there will be no delay.
“I’ve announced ready to the chief judge, we’re going to look good in court and win,” Jones said.
Some said the decision to fire top prosecutors is a surprise, but what people said is truly surprising is the way it happened with a one sentence letter.
“I don’t get along with everybody, but I do respect some of them as colleagues,” Johnson said.
“The election was six months ago, literally six months ago, and yet 17 days before Christmas people get letters they’re losing their jobs. Everyone of these ADAs has a family,” Slater said.
Jones is expected to name his chief ADA in the coming days.
One of the eight fired prosecutors shared this statement: “The job wasn’t mine, it belonged to the voters, and they want Mark Jones to do it. He will either succeed or he won’t. We all get the government we deserve.”
