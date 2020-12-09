EAMC employees warning of third COVID-19 peak as hospitalizations increase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Leaders at the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) are warning the third peak of COVID-19 is here.
At one point this week, there were 52 patients hospitalized for the virus, which is the most since the end of July.
Officials said the full impacts of the Thanksgiving holiday are not being felt yet. EAMC leaders said things like additional indoor activities because of cooler weather and Christmas and New Year holidays are adding to the concern. Brooke Bailey, the hospital’s infection prevention director, said hospital employees are exhausted.
She’s urging the public to do its part.
“We are all getting very tired,” said Bailey. “And you’re not just hearing that at East Alabama Medical Center and Opelika, Alabama. You’re hearing that across the whole nation. We are getting closer. Vaccines are going to be on the horizon very soon. We are telling people to just buckle down.”
Hospital leaders said your actions, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and avoiding large crowds can make a direct impact on the community spread and hospitalizations in the coming days.
