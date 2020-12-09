General named Biden’s Defense Secretary pick has connections to Ft. Benning, Auburn University

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVM) - This afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden officially named his nominee for the Secretary of Defense.
General Lloyd J. Austin III is a native of Thomasville, Ga. and has served in the military since 1975.
Most recently, General Austin served as the commander of the United States Central Command, which works toward U.S. interests between the European, Africa and Indo-Pacific Commands.
Gen. Austin also has an extensive education, part of which he earned at both Fort Benning and Auburn University.
The 67-year-old retired general completed the Infantry Officer Advanced Course at the United States Army Infantry School at Fort Benning.
Gen. Austin also holds a master’s degree in education from Auburn University, in addition to a second master’s degree in business management from Webster University.
Since 2017, Gen. Austin has served on the Auburn University Board of Trustees.
Gen. Austin, however, faces an uphill battle before being confirmed as the Secretary of Defense. One requirement for the position is that the nominee be retired from active duty service for at least seven years, a requirement Austin does not meet.
In his announcement, Biden asked the Senate to grant Gen. Austin a waiver allowing him to serve in the position.
A date for the Senate’s vote on the waiver or Gen. Austin’s confirmation has not yet been set.
