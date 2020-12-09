Keep Columbus Beautiful collecting shoes for countries in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is collecting new or gently used shoes to be sent to countries in need.
Shoes were collected Wednesday at the Spencer House in Columbus. Over 5,000 shoes were donated.
“We are excited to have foundations like Spencer alumni to do donations like this, because if we didn’t have these foundations, we would not have those shoes and the people in the other country wouldn’t have those shoes. So, it is very important to connect with the community,” said Charnae Ware, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.
Shoes can still be donated at a Columbus fire station or the public library until Dec. 18.
