LIVE: Gov. Ivey addressing state COVID-19 response as mask mandate set to end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to address the state’s COVID-19 response just days before her mask mandate is scheduled to end.
The current mask mandate is set to expire on Friday. It is unclear if Gov. Ivey is going to extend that order.
Cases have continued to rise across Alabama, despite the mask order which requires masks to be worn in public, but provided fewer restrictions to businesses.
Watch Gov. Ivey’s full press conference in the video below.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.