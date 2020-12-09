LIVE: Gov. Ivey addressing state COVID-19 response as mask mandate set to end

LIVE: Gov. Ivey addressing state COVID-19 response as mask mandate set to end
Gov. Kay Ivey holds a news conference (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Alex Jones | December 9, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 12:09 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to address the state’s COVID-19 response just days before her mask mandate is scheduled to end.

The current mask mandate is set to expire on Friday. It is unclear if Gov. Ivey is going to extend that order.

Cases have continued to rise across Alabama, despite the mask order which requires masks to be worn in public, but provided fewer restrictions to businesses.

Watch Gov. Ivey’s full press conference in the video below.

Gov. Ivey gives COVID-19 update

LIVE: Gov. Ivey is giving an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.