Muscogee County Elections Office prepping for Senate runoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic has hit many people hard, including election workers.
COVID-19 on top of the meticulous recount process of the general election is enough stress as is, but now, election workers must gear up for the Senate runoff election next month.
Elections workers in Muscogee County have not taken their eye off the ball, even with two election workers testing positive for COVID-19. Those workers are now quarantining, according to Nancy Boren, Muscogee County Elections supervisor.
“We obviously have planned for these issues since March, since COVID-19 has been a part of our lives,” Boren said.
Just an hour and a half north of Columbus, Atlanta is seeing a shortage of poll workers due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Peach State.
Boren said Muscogee County is prepared with 500 poll workers ready to step up to the plate for the upcoming election.
“We have a great resource program with our high school where we can pull trained high school workers if we need them to come in,” Boren said. “So, we are really good with temporary workers and poll workers.”
Coming down on the heels of the highly polarized general election, Boren and her staff are actively preparing for what is likely going to be another record voter turnout period.
“We hope that our election day turnout for January 5th will be very similar to our election day turnout for November 3rd,” Boren said. “We voted a lot of people early in person or by mail.”
Boren said the demand for absentee ballots is equally as high as it was the past two election periods, despite national criticism over the validity of the signatures on the ballots.
“Rest assured that we have your signature on file if you have registered to vote. We have it on your department of driver services when you received your driver’s license or your original voter registration form when you registered to vote,” Boren said.
The deadline to register to vote ended Monday, but for those who are registered, early voting will begin next Monday, December 14.
The Columbus Convention and Trade Center, City Services Center, Shirley Winston Recreation Center, and the Psalmond Road Recreation Center will be open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
